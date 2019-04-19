Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Brink’s (BCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1,899.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 3,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $217,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 10,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $756,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,720 and sold 23,924 shares valued at $1,829,571. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 68.11% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-lowers-holdings-in-brinks-bco.html.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.