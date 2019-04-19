Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in LCI Industries (LCII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,934,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,418,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,418,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 330,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $134,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $93.14 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.15). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

