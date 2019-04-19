PTC Inc (PTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. PTC also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $334.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.70 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 85,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $7,275,896.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 679,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,653,120.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 44,462 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $4,148,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,127 shares of company stock worth $13,548,383. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PTC by 62.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in PTC by 108.4% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in PTC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PTC by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. PTC has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

