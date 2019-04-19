Provident Financial Services (PFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.83 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,858.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $192,528.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,208.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/provident-financial-services-pfs-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-friday.html.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.