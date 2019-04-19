Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in IBM (IBM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of IBM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of IBM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.72.

In other news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $780,645.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.33 on Friday. IBM has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in IBM (IBM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/providence-wealth-advisors-llc-has-1-28-million-holdings-in-ibm-ibm.html.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.