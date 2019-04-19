Prototanium Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges (PR)

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Prototanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prototanium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Prototanium has a total market capitalization of $124,560.00 and $0.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Prototanium Profile

Prototanium (PR) is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,169 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prototanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prototanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

