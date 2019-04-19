Project Coin (PRJ) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Project Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and Graviex. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $44,251.00 and approximately $502.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Coin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00454085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.01118628 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005873 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00209929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $618.76 or 0.11747981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007170 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 21,191,378 coins and its circulating supply is 20,891,378 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1 . Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

