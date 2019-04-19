Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $861,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 394,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 60,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $864,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cross Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

