Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,181,197.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $106.05 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

