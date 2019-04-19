Privatix Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Privatix has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $3,638.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00048461 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00431228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.01132390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00210832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001599 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

