Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $28.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0742 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

