Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of RA Medical Systems worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMED. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on RA Medical Systems from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, insider Dean Irwin sold 20,928 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $73,038.72.

RMED stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. RA Medical Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

