Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $607,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,930,735.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $1,011,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,995.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,811 shares of company stock worth $27,771,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SAGE stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $177.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.91.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.45.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

