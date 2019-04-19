Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prestige Consumer’s bottom-line performance is quite impressive. In fact, the third-quarter results mark the company’s fourth consecutive earnings beat. A strong financial profile boosted the bottom line in the said period. Further, the company boasts a robust free cash flow position that is helping it reduce debt level. It is also undertaking business acquisitions to expand distribution channel and improve consumer reach. On the flip side, we note that the company has been witnessing declining sales for a while now, primarily due to changes in accounting policies and packaging expenses of BC & Goody’s brands. Moreover, sluggishness in North American and International segments are a worry. Such headwinds have weighed on the company’s shares, which have declined in the past six months. Further, the company is exposed to foreign currency headwinds and stiff competition.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.07.

NYSE:PBH opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31,718.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

