Premier Inc (PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Premier reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

In other Premier news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,872.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $137,747.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,972,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Premier by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,067,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,972,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Premier by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,174,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,577,000 after purchasing an additional 464,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,501,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 137,075 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Premier by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,921,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

PINC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 1,366,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,043. Premier has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

