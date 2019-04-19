Power Financial (PWF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PWF. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Financial from C$32.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Power Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of PWF opened at C$33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. Power Financial has a 1 year low of C$25.05 and a 1 year high of C$33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Financial will post 3.83882804657614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.456 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Power Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.18%.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

