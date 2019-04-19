Popular Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,787 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,692% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $171,885.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,260.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock worth $888,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 790,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Popular by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Popular by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $56.79 on Friday. Popular has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Popular had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Popular will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

