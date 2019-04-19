Popular Inc (BPOP) Stake Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $56.79 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Popular had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 3,046 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $171,885.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,260.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $888,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

