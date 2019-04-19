PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 988,636 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 1,631,416 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,356 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Williams Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.50 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other PNM Resources news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $223,848.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,622.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $624,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,020.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,564. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,009.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,842 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.29. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.86 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

