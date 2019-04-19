PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,291.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.66.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $133.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-shares-bought-by-sky-investment-group-llc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.