Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $64,251,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 114.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,085,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,987,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,047,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $1,123,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Canion purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,279.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 455,531 shares of company stock worth $1,680,902 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,675. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Edward Jones downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

