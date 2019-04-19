Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 3.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

PGX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,683. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

