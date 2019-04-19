Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $550,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 37,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $975,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 132,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,207,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,915,992. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

