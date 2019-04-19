Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,335,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,079,000 after acquiring an additional 773,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Entergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $332,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $705,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,408 shares of company stock worth $5,448,863. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.46. 1,493,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,048. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

