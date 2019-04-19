Platinum Tops One Day Volume of $324,757.00 (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the US dollar. Platinum has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00451755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.01127106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00209817 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001601 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Platinum

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Platinum’s official website is bitguild.io . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . Platinum’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board

Buying and Selling Platinum

Platinum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

