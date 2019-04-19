Pinnacle Financial Partners Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.03 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $68.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4,510.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,351,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $599,957.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 363,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,241,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

