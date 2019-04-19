PikcioChain Hits Market Capitalization of $859,923.00 (PKC)

PikcioChain (CURRENCY:PKC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, PikcioChain has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PikcioChain has a market capitalization of $859,923.00 and $1,085.00 worth of PikcioChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PikcioChain token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00435798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.01136500 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00211188 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About PikcioChain

PikcioChain’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. PikcioChain’s total supply is 83,927,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,722,362 tokens. PikcioChain’s official Twitter account is @pikciochainpkc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PikcioChain is www.pikcio.com . The official message board for PikcioChain is news.pikciochain.com . The Reddit community for PikcioChain is /r/PikcioChain

PikcioChain Token Trading

PikcioChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PikcioChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PikcioChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PikcioChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

