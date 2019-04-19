Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.49% of Pico worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PICO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Pico by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,076,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pico by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pico in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Pico by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PICO opened at $10.84 on Friday. Pico Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

