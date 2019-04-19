Phillips 66 (PSX) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut their target price on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

