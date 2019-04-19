Petra Diamonds (PDL) Earns Sector Performer Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petra Diamonds to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target (down previously from GBX 57 ($0.74)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 46 ($0.60).

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 17.79 ($0.23) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 17.02 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.45 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of $153.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

