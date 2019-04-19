Permian Basin Royalty Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PBT opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $10.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

