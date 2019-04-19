Permian Basin Royalty Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of PBT opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $10.30.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
