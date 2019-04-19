Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 713 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,261,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,699 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $76.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

