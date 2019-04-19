Performance Food Group (PFGC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $277,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,097.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,709 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $426,860.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,505.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,609 shares of company stock valued at $737,672. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

