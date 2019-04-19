Performance Food Group (PFGC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57.
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $277,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,097.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,709 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $426,860.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,505.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,609 shares of company stock valued at $737,672. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
