Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PUB stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $385,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $40,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,128 over the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FIG Partners raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WARNING: “Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/peoples-utah-bancorp-pub-holdings-lowered-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.