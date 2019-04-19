Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes $2.16 Million Position in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,138,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,196,000 after acquiring an additional 416,417 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,124,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,115,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94,779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 223,374 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Washington Prime Group news, SVP Joshua Lindimore sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $29,417.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Demchak sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $67,427.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $4.83 on Friday. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $891.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $184.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

