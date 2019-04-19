Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $2.86 Million in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Stock

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.
Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $23.69 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.
