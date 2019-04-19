Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 60,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

HIFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $229.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/pennsylvania-trust-co-has-1-79-million-holdings-in-hingham-institution-for-savings-hifs.html.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.