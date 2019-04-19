Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreases Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lowered its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 39.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 115,839 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $36.49 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $744.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 24.82%. Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $179,134.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

