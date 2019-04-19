PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.22. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 39.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,153,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 355,736 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

