Penn Virginia (PVAC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of PVAC opened at $41.19 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $630.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.24). Penn Virginia had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 48.83%. The company had revenue of $124.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

