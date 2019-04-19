Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 15th

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

