PDS Planning Inc Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,451,000 after buying an additional 17,411,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 71,683.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,169,000 after buying an additional 4,956,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,523,000 after buying an additional 4,341,210 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5,477.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,454,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 2,410,100 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $249,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 667,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,577 shares of company stock worth $1,116,158 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 13,804,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,713,875. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

