PDS Planning Inc Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 93,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,699. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $111.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/pds-planning-inc-has-1-51-million-position-in-ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub.html.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.