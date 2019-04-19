PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) COO Sells $75,433.14 in Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $75,433.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,873.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered PDC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised PDC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

