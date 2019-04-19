Paypal (PYPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. Paypal has a 52-week low of $70.22 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at $51,133,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.