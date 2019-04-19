Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Paylocity in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Paylocity had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $89.07. 343,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,337. Paylocity has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.32, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $5,875,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,735,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,183,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,281 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $981,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 882,481 shares of company stock worth $75,511,619. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Paylocity by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Paylocity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Paylocity by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

