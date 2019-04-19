Paxos Standard Token Price Hits $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $107.97 million and approximately $71.54 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00019133 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00412321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.01114380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00210193 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 108,288,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,969,145 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

