Parthenon LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,364.17.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,112.66, for a total value of $99,026.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.10, for a total value of $44,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 759 shares of company stock valued at $890,683. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,236.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

