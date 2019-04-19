Parsley Energy (PE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsley's strategic acreage position in the low-cost high-margin Permian Basin is responsible for its robust production growth since several years. Importantly, this year, the upstream player expects total output to grow more than 18% year over year despite capex cuts. The company intends to boost its capital efficiency and capital discipline in 2019. As it is, it’s lower than the industry's debt to capital ratio provides the firm with enough financial flexibility. Parsley's impressive reserve replacement ratio of over 406% also bodes well. However, Parsley's geographic concentration risk and infrastructural bottlenecks in the Permian region still remain matters of concern. Futher, there are investor concerns over high costs impcting profit levels. Finally, Parsley Energy's cash flow deficit continues to wigh on the share price. These factors account for our cautious stance on the Permian energy explorer. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PE. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 10,392,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $894,584. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 74,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 47,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 147.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

