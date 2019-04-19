Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 795.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,928,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,466,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,535,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $894,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

